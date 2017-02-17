Recent news:

Endurances Worman emerges as CNA chief underwriter

Dan Ascher 16 February 2017

Doug Worman who used to head up Endurance's US insurance business has resurfaced at CNA, a Chicago-based carrier that announced the hire today.

In July last year, The Insurance Insider revealed that Endurance had parted company with Worman, however at the time it was not known what his next move would be.

Now at CNA Worman will take up the newly created role of executive vice president and chief underwriting officer when he officially joins his new employer next month...

