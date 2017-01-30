Recent news:

Endurance Re parts ways with McLaughlin and Amelio

David Bull 27 January 2017

Endurance has parted company with Bill McLaughlin and Maria Amelio from its US reinsurance operations, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Veteran McLaughlin is well known in the professional liability reinsurance arena and had been executive vice president at Endurance Re after joining the company in February 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He previously spent a decade at Transatlantic Re, most recently as a senior vice president for professional liability underwriting, and has also held positions at Everest Re.

Prior...

