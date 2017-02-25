Recent news:

Endurance cat losses drive Q4 earnings miss

Dan Ascher 24 February 2017

Sompo's latest major insurance acquisition Endurance reported operating profit fell by more than half to $55.8mn in the fourth quarter of last year as a number of catastrophes took their toll.

The $0.82 per share result did not come close to the $1.26 consensus estimate from three Wall Street analysts surveyed by MarketWatch.com.

The miss stemmed from almost $60mn in cat losses from Hurricane Matthew and earthquakes in New Zealand, which impacted Endurance's primary and reinsurance operations.

The events were...

