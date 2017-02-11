Recent news:

Embracing technology will bring failures: McGavick

Matthew Neill 9 February 2017

The (re)insurance industry has finally grasped the importance of technology but should expect some failures as the price of change, according to XL Group CEO Mike McGavick.

Speaking at The Insurance Insider's InsiderScope event in London today, McGavick said while there was no guarantee that "the daft and the dumb will survive", those that keep pace with new competitors in the industry would reap the rewards.

"There will be failures. But those that stay with it, because of the regulatory...

