Recent news:

Elliott relinquishes CEO role at Tysers

Adam McNestrie 13 March 2017

Tysers CEO Chris Elliott has stepped down with immediate effect, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Elliott has resigned for "personal reasons", according to a circular seen by this publication, with chairman Christopher Spratt, 71, taking on the role of interim CEO.

"Chris is stepping down from his current role for personal reasons, but will remain an active member of the boards of HBH and Tysers, offering his considerable expertise on strategy, business development and client relationships," the communiqué said.

Hawkes...

