Recent news:

Elesco confirms Marres appointment as aviation head

Bernard Goyder 10 July 2017

Dubai-based MGA Elseco has confirmed the appointment of Olivier Marre as its head of aviation, as first reported by The Insurance Insider in February.

Marre previously headed up Allied World's aviation book, which has been transferred to Elseco.

The underwriter will lead a team that includes his former Allied World colleague Gareth Small and ex-IGI underwriter Darren Shearwood...

