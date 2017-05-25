Recent news:

Eiopa to publish Brexit rules for regulators: report

Matthew Neill 25 May 2017

The European insurance watchdog intends to publish guidelines for national regulators to prevent them from pursuing a regulatory race to the bottom to attract firms leaving the UK post-Brexit.

Speaking at a conference today, European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (Eiopa) head of policy Manuela Zweimuller said the body would publish guidelines for national regulators on "sound principles for authorisation and supervision", according to a Reuters report.

Various EU member state hubs including Dublin, Brussels, Luxembourg and Paris have been...

