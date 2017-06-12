Recent news:

Ehinger made operations head at Guy Carp

Dan Ascher 12 June 2017

John Ehinger has been named head of global operations at Guy Carpenter to revive his reinsurance career after a stint running a firm focused on preventing heart attacks, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Ehinger left the industry in 2011 and subsequently acquired the medical technology company CardioReady for an undisclosed sum.

Before becoming CEO of CardioReady Ehinger spent almost two decades in insurance, ultimately becoming chief operating officer of Willis Re.

Now, after more than five years out of the...

