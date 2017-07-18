Recent news:

Ed taps RKH for A&H divisional head

Catrin Shi 18 July 2017

London-based broker Ed has appointed Roshan Choolhun as divisional director of accident and health (A&H) and contingency business, with a focus on the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Choolhun joins from RKH Specialty, where he held the role of divisional director tasked with producing and broking Middle Eastern direct and facultative business.

He also spent over a decade at Chesterfield Insurance Brokers, where he was as a producing broker with a focus on the Middle East and high-risk occupations and...

