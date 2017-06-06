Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 June 2017

Ed picks Willis Re broker as non-marine reinsurance chairman

Bernard Goyder 6 June 2017

Wholesale and specialty broker Ed has recruited Ian Wicks to chair its non-marine reinsurance division. Wicks joins Ed from Willis Re, where he was an executive director for casualty.

Wicks spent two decades as a director of Harman Wicks & Swayne, the reinsurance broking firm he co-founded with Chris Harman in 1988.

JLT acquired Harman Wicks & Swayne in 2008 and Wicks became head of casualty at JLT Re, running the casualty treaty team and becoming co-head of non-marine.

In...

