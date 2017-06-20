Recent news:

Ed hires professional and exec risks quintet

Matthew Neill 20 June 2017

London market broker Ed has made five new appointments to its professional and executive risks team, four of which have joined from Willis Towers Watson.

The team will be led by Paul Richards, who has been named as managing director of the unit.

Richards most recently led sales development as an executive director of Willis' financial lines division, but had also previously led the financial institutions team at Willis Towers Watson's Finex division.

Meanwhile, Willis executive director of Finex James...

