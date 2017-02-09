Recent news:

Ed hires marine and energy reinsurance head

Matthew Neill 8 February 2017

London market broker Ed, formerly Cooper Gay, has appointed Andy Wakefield as managing director of marine and energy reinsurance.

He will take up the role later this year and will report to Ed CEO of reinsurance Kieran Angelini-Hurll.

Wakefield joins the intermediary from Willis Re, where he served as executive director with a focus on European and London market business.

Prior to that he was a senior broker at Aon Benfield, having begun his career with independent marine specialist intermediary...

