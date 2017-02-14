Recent news:

Ed hires Gulsun to head international P&C

Bernard Goyder 14 February 2017

Ed has hired Willis Towers Watson's direct and facultative (D&F) specialist Namik Gulsun, the broker announced today.

Gulsun will become head of international property and casualty at Ed, and will work alongside James Venton, head of US property and casualty.

He will take up his role with immediate effect and will report to Chris Bonard, CEO of specialty at Ed.

Prior to his new role, Gulsun was an executive director at Willis Towers Watson and head of Central and Eastern...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership