28 June 2017

Ed bolsters P&C with Blacker hire

Bernard Goyder 28 June 2017

Ed has recruited James Blacker from AJ Gallagher (AJG), as managing director of P&C, as the wholesale and specialty broker continues its hiring spree.

Blacker was an executive director in AJG's casualty division for more than a decade. Before that, he was a casualty broker at JLT, where he started his career in 1996.

At Ed, Blacker will report to Chris Bonard, CEO of Ed Specialty.

The London market broker has made a swath of hires in 2017.

Ed recruited...

