Ed bolsters P&C with Blacker hire

Ed has recruited James Blacker from AJ Gallagher (AJG), as managing director of P&C, as the wholesale and specialty broker continues its hiring spree.
Blacker was an executive director in AJG's casualty division for more than a decade. Before that, he was a casualty broker at JLT, where he started his career in 1996.
At Ed, Blacker will report to Chris Bonard, CEO of Ed Specialty.
The London market broker has made a swath of hires in 2017.
Ed recruited...
