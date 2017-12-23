Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 December 2017

Ed appoints trio of marine brokers

John Hewitt Jones 22 December 2017

Private equity-backed Ed has boosted its marine team with the hire of Heather Clarkson as managing director for the line, along with two other brokers.

Clarkson moves to the brokerage after resigning as chief broking officer for marine and head of hull at Aon earlier in the year, while Chris Hales and Chris Sapsford both join from Miller Insurance Services.

She begins work on 2 January and will report to Andrew Draycott, chief executive for energy, marine and construction.

