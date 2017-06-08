Ed Broking appoints LatAm CEO and chairman

Global wholesale and specialty broker Ed revealed today it has shaken up the leadership of its Latin American business as group CEO Steve Hearn continues to repurpose the Lightyear Capital-backed company.
Head of business development Agustin de Freitas has become CEO of the Miami-based unit, with current CEO Mike Hernandez set to become chairman.
Hernandez's newly-created role will involve overseeing Ed's plans to expand its presence throughout Latin America.
De Freitas joined Ed as a vice president in 2014 from...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership