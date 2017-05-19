Recent news:

EC threatens states with court action over Solvency II

Laura Board 19 May 2017

The European Commission (EC) has called on five EU member states to fully transpose Solvency II rules and other insurance regulation into national legislation or face a referral to the EU Court of Justice.

The EC said that Latvia, Hungary, Poland and Portugal had failed to notify Brussels officials of "all measures necessary" to implement Solvency II and a related directive about financial services oversight by the 31 March 2015 deadline.

Cyprus had similarly fallen short in the case of...

