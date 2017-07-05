Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

5 July 2017

EC officials raid Irish motor insurers

Bernard Goyder 5 July 2017

European Commission (EC) antitrust investigators swept into the offices of Irish motor insurers on 4 July, as part of a probe into potential price fixing.

In a statement, the EC said it is concerned that the companies involved may have engaged in anti-competitive practices in breach of EU antitrust rules that ban the formation of cartels.

Officials from the EC competition authority were accompanied by officials from the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The EC did not name...

