Recent news:

EC gives member states longer for IDD rollout

Laura Board 20 December 2017

The European Commission has delayed the implementation of the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) by almost eight months following an intervention by European parliamentarians.

The decision pushes back the day by which member states will have to enforce the new rules from 23 February to 1 October 2018.

During the legislative scrutiny period, European Parliament lawmakers questioned two rules Brussels officials had tacked on to the original 2016 directive and said insurers would need more time to implement them.

Sixteen member...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership