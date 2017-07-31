Recent news:

Earthquake cover rate picks up in California

Fiona Robertson 31 July 2017

More than twice as many Golden State homeowners have signed up for earthquake insurance in the first six months of this year than normally buy California Earthquake Authority (CEA) coverage annually, the state-run carrier said today.

The privately funded not-for-profit authority said it had a net gain of over 18,800 policies this year through last month, an increase of about 2 percent to 950,393 policies in force at the end of June. By comparison, the agency picked up over 52,000...

