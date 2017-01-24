Recent news:

Dutch pension fund backs $200mn Leo Re vehicle

Fiona Robertson 23 January 2017

Dutch pension fund manager PGGM has emerged as the owner of the debt issued by the Leo Re sidecar.

Leo was established in Bermuda ahead of the 2017 reinsurance renewals. A PGGM spokesman confirmed to sister publication Trading Risk that its client, PFZW, owns the $200mn of debt issued by Leo.

The spokesman said the insurance-linked securities (ILS) portfolio that PGGM oversees totals $4bn, up from $3.4bn in April last year. At that time, the ILS component made up 2...

