28 June 2017

Duperreault signals shift from buybacks to acquisitions

Iulia Ciutina 28 June 2017

Newly-appointed AIG CEO Brian Duperreault has suggested he would redirect the company's excess capital from share repurchases towards acquisitions if he can show them to be value-adding.

"Shareholders want to see value creation. If I can present them something that is better value creation than a share buyback, I won't get a hard time," the executive said after the company's annual general meeting today in New York, according to a WSJ report.

"I'd love to find great additions to the...

