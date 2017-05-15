Recent news:

Duperreault phenomenal choice for AIG: KBW

Matthew Neill 15 May 2017

Keefe Bruyette & Woods (KBW) analysts have said AIG's hire of Brian Duperreault as CEO is a "phenomenal choice" that was likely to assuage concerns over the direction of the company.

In a note released after the executive's appointment was announced today, analyst Meyer Shields and colleagues said Duperreault's presence would "materially alleviate employee, broker and insureds' concerns" and showed the current challenges at the firm were fixable.

Shields predicted the stock would rise once trading opens for the day...

