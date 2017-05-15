Recent news:

Duperreault: I will not break up AIG

Adam McNestrie 15 May 2017

Newly installed AIG CEO Brian Duperreault has made an emphatic commitment to keep the company together as a single business, and indicated that under his leadership the focus will shift from streamlining the group to growing it.

"I recognise the value of AIG's multi-line structure," he told analysts on a short call this morning. "I didn't come here to break up AIG. I came here to grow it."

He signalled that AIG's drive to divest businesses and slim down its...

