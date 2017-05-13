Recent news:

Driscoll promoted to Validus president

Bernard Goyder 11 May 2017

Bermudian (re)insurer Validus Holdings has named reinsurance CEO Kean Driscoll as company president.

Driscoll will stay on as Validus Re CEO, while adding company president to his responsibilities from 10 May.

Investors typically scrutinise such promotions for signals about potential CEO succession.

The executive helped to found Validus in 2005 and has been CEO of its reinsurance division since 2012.

Driscoll was chief underwriting officer at Validus before moving on to run its reinsurance business.

Apart from CEO Ed Noonan,...

