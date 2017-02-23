Recent news:

Draper joins Navigators for London casualty push

Adam McNestrie and Matthew Neill 23 February 2017

New York-listed carrier Navigators has hired former Chubb international casualty manager David Draper to spearhead the growth of its London casualty business The Insurance Insider can reveal.

It is understood Draper will become head of international casualty in Navigators' London operation.

He will write international general liability, life sciences and environmental impairment liability business across Navigators' Lloyd's and company market platforms.

Navigators has a modest casualty book in London at present, but is an established player in the North American...

