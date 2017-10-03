Recent news:

Downstream losses hit energy market: JLT

Bernard Goyder 3 October 2017

Downstream energy losses this year were approaching $2.85bn even before the recent run of Atlantic hurricanes, according to the latest energy report from JLT Specialty.

This means downstream market losses for the year are now far in excess of annual global premium for the sector, the broker said.

Click to enlarge Among the most significant claims were the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company refinery fire, which The Insurance Insider has reported will cost (re)insurers more than $1bn, and an Alberta...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password