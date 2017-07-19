Recent news:

Donegal cites $20mn cat bite in dropping to a Q2 loss

Ted Bunker 19 July 2017

Personal lines and commercial carrier Donegal Group swung to a second-quarter loss as severe weather took a $20.1mn bite out of operating earnings, almost double the five-year average for the period.

Mitigating the cat losses was an 8.1 percent increase in net premiums earned, to about $175mn, CEO Kevin Burke said. yesterday as the Marietta, Pennsylvania-based insurer reported an operating loss of $3mn compared with a profit of $8.1mn in the same period a year earlier.

The $0.11 per class...

