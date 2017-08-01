Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 August 2017

Direct Line releases £49mn of Ogden reserves

Matthew Neill 1 August 2017

UK general insurer Direct Line said more favourable than expected bodily-injury claims trends allowed for the release in the first half of £49mn ($64.4mn) of reserves it had set aside to deal with the cut in the Ogden discount rate.

In the carrier's first-half results released today it said case reviews conducted over the last quarter had revealed lower-than-feared additional costs.

However, it added it continued to assume a negative 0.75 percent Ogden rate in the near future. It released...

