Diamond in advanced talks to buy Hartford VA unit

Adam McNestrie 28 July 2017

Bob Diamond's investment fund Atlas Merchant is in advanced talks to buy The Hartford's long-for-sale variable annuity run-off book for around $3.5bn, according to reports.

The Insurance Insider reported yesterday that Atlas Merchant was among the two likeliest acquirers of the under-auction business, along with Resolution, having revealed in March this year that it was among the bidders.

Reuters reported last night that the former Barclays CEO has prevailed in the sales process, with a deal potentially set to conclude...

