Recent news:

Deutsche Bank downgrades AIG after Hancock resignation

Laura Board 13 March 2017

The departure of AIG CEO Peter Hancock could be a "negative catalyst" for the carrier, Deutsche Bank analysts warned as they downgraded the company's stock to sell from hold.

Joshua Shanker and colleagues also cut their price target on the stock by 6.6 percent to $57.00.

In their note, the analysts wrote that AIG's lack of a clear successor to Hancock "indicates indecision from the board regarding strategic direction".

They also said the $12.2bn share buyback AIG promised for this...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership