Desjardins plans Western Financial sale: Reuters

Ted Bunker 13 January 2017

Desjardins Group, a financial cooperative whose operations include Canada's third-largest property and casualty insurer, plans to sell its Western Financial unit, Reuters has reported, citing sources it didn't name.

The business, which includes brokerage and life insurance operations, could fetch as much as C$500mn ($380mn), Reuters said, citing three sources.

In 2015, Desjardins said its P&C unit accounted for earnings of about C$360mn, or 18 percent of its combined surplus of C$1.959bn, including the Canadian operations of State Farm, which...

