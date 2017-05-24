Recent news:

Denver storm losses estimated at record $1.4bn

Lucy Jones 24 May 2017

The Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association has estimated insured losses from the hailstorm that hit Colorado's Front Range region on 8 May at $1.4bn, making it the state's costliest catastrophe to date.

So far, more than more 150,000 car insurance claims and 50,000 homeowners' insurance claims have been filed in relation to the storm, the association said.

The event is set to surpass the historic storms of 20 July 2009 and 11 July 1990, which caused insured losses of $845.5mn...

