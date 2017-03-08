Recent news:

Demotech hails Florida carriers as surpluses rise

David Bull 7 March 2017

Demotech will reveal which Florida homeowners insurers it has affirmed or downgraded no later than 16 March after reviewing year-end results that included $155mn of aggregate surplus growth for 2016.

The higher surplus combined with an extra $200mn of loss and loss-adjustment expense reserves on balance sheets compared to year-end 2015 was the culmination of "a remarkable recommitment to Floridians seeking property insurance", the ratings company said today in a statement.

The firm said the increase in surplus was the...

