Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 December 2016

Search archive

Delta Lloyd accepts EUR2.5bn offer from NN Group

Laura Board 23 December 2016

Netherlands insurer Delta Lloyd on Friday accepted a marginally sweetened EUR2.5bn ($2.6bn) offer from Benelux peer NN Group after almost three months of talks.

If the conditional agreement translates into a takeover, NN will add a Dutch-focused entity with premium income of EUR4bn as of 2015, creating a group spanning pensions, life and non-life insurance, asset management and banking.

For Delta Lloyd the takeover would end a period of uncertainty after a capital shortfall earlier this year triggered a EUR650mn...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2016. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π