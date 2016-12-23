Recent news:

Delta Lloyd accepts EUR2.5bn offer from NN Group

Laura Board 23 December 2016

Netherlands insurer Delta Lloyd on Friday accepted a marginally sweetened EUR2.5bn ($2.6bn) offer from Benelux peer NN Group after almost three months of talks.

If the conditional agreement translates into a takeover, NN will add a Dutch-focused entity with premium income of EUR4bn as of 2015, creating a group spanning pensions, life and non-life insurance, asset management and banking.

For Delta Lloyd the takeover would end a period of uncertainty after a capital shortfall earlier this year triggered a EUR650mn...

