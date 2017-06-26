Recent news:

Delek and Yango drop $610mn Phoenix deal

Matthew Neill 26 June 2017

Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group's 2.2bn shekel ($610mn) sale of local insurer Phoenix Holdings to Chinese conglomerate Yango Investments has collapsed after both parties agreed to walk away from the deal.

In a statement released today, Delek Group said both companies had agreed to rescind their agreement and waive their right to claim losses from the process after "prolongation of the proceeding for receipt of approval to transfer control in The Phoenix to Yango".

The statement did not specify which...

