3 March 2017

Debt levels may pinch P&C carriers in a downturn: Best

Dan Ascher 3 March 2017

The level of debt P&C insurers hold against capital has stabilised after years of decline following the financial crisis, but still could put carriers in a bind should current economic and market trends encounter disruptions, a new study from AM Best asserts.

After looking at the balance sheets of 42 publicly traded insurers, AM Best analysts said the aggregate debt-to-capital ratio had fallen from almost 50 percent at the start of 2009 to around 25 percent at the end of...

