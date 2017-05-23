Recent news:

Debbie-hit areas face rate hikes: report

Matthew Neill 23 May 2017

Carriers in areas of New South Wales and Queensland which were hit by Cyclone Debbie in late March are weighing commercial rate hikes of up to 20 percent, according to a report.

Australian newspaper The Courier Mail cited unidentified analysts predicting home and motor policy rates increases of 5 percent, with commercial insurance premiums likely to rise by between 15 percent and 20 percent.

Both building companies and the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) told the newspaper the higher costs...

