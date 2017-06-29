Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

29 June 2017

Debbie claims near A$1bn: ICA

Bernard Goyder 29 June 2017

Insured losses from Cyclone Debbie, which struck the east coast of Australia in late March, have neared A$1bn ($767bn), the Insurance Council of Australia said today.

As of 28 June, Australian carriers had received more than 58,000 claims in Queensland and New South Wales as a result of the storm costing the industry A$988mn.

The cyclone caused storm surges and extensive flooding. More than 80 percent of the claims were for property damage or home contents damage, the council said...

