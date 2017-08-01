Recent news:

Deals in US forecast to accelerate after H1 drop: PwC

Ted Bunker 1 August 2017

The value of mergers and acquisitions in the insurance sector shrank dramatically in the first half of the year compared with the last six months of 2016 while an unabated tide of broker deals kept the number of transactions near the pace set during the previous period, consulting firm PwC said in recent report.

Deals involving brokers and property/casualty carriers accounted for about three-quarters of the approximately $10bn in total announced M&A value in the six months through June, PwC...

