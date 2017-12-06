Recent news:

Deakin appointed Ardonagh deputy CEO

Catrin Shi 6 December 2017

Janice Deakin has been made deputy CEO of the Ardonagh Group with immediate effect.

She will take on the position in addition to her responsibilities as CEO of the distribution business at Ardonagh.

Deakin was appointed to that role at the formation of Ardonagh in June. During that time she has overseen the acquisitions of Healthy Pets, Carole Nash and Mastercover.

The executive first joined Towergate, which is part of the Ardonagh Group, in mid-2015 as CEO of its broking...

