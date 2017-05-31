Recent news:

DE Shaw to trim James River stake

Matthew Neill 31 May 2017

Former owner DE Shaw is to sell a 14.5 percent stake in carrier James River as the hedge fund continues to cut its holding.

The secondary sale of 4.25mn shares - worth about $179mn based on yesterday's closing price on Nasdaq of $42.04 - will be handled by Morgan Stanley.

The sale will reduce DE Shaw's holding in the carrier from 36.0 percent to 21.5 percent, James River said yesterday.

The investment firm sold 3mn shares in James River last...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership