Davis returns to Brown & Riding

Charlie Thomas 16 May 2017

US wholesaler and specialty brokerage Brown & Riding has brought Michael Davis back to its construction practice group.

Davis had been working at for Aon, where he was vice president in the construction services group for two-and-a-half years before leaving.

During that time, he was responsible for first party lines of coverage and bespoke insurance programmes for Aon's sophisticated builder and developer clients.

Davis previously worked at Brown & Riding in the property division from 2008 to 2014. The company...

