Recent news:

Davies on acquisition hunt: CEO

Laura Board 18 May 2017

Outsourced insurance services company Davies Group is looking for further acquisitions following its first purchase under new private equity owner HGGC Partners.

Davies last month bought regulatory services company Cynergie, a £6mn ($7.8mn) revenue company. It acquired the business from management, who will stay on at the firm.

The deal came less than two months after Palo Alto, California-based HGGC closed the purchase of Davies from Epiris for an enterprise value of £90mn.

Davies CEO Dan Saulter said the Cynergie...

