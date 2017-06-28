Recent news:

Davies brought in as Darag executive chairman

Catrin Shi and Adam McNestrie 28 June 2017

Stuart Davies, former CEO of Sompo Canopius, has been appointed executive chairman of run-off specialist Darag, The Insurance Insider understands.

Davies is currently a partner at Edi Truell's private equity house Disruptive Capital, after leaving Sompo Canopius in November last year following parent company Sompo's $6.3bn acquisition of Endurance.

Davies - who will continue to work at Disruptive - will replace Claus Stenbaek, who has been chairman of the legacy firm since 2014. Stenbaek will now take up the role...

