28 June 2017

Davies brought in as Darag executive chairman

Catrin Shi and Adam McNestrie 28 June 2017

Stuart Davies, former CEO of Sompo Canopius, has been appointed executive chairman of run-off specialist Darag, The Insurance Insider understands.

Davies is currently a partner at Edi Truell's private equity house Disruptive Capital, after leaving Sompo Canopius in November last year following parent company Sompo's $6.3bn acquisition of Endurance.

Davies - who will continue to work at Disruptive - will replace Claus Stenbaek, who has been chairman of the legacy firm since 2014. Stenbaek will now take up the role...

