Davies adds Oxbow chairmanship to suite of roles

Former Sompo Canopius CEO Stuart Davies has become chairman of consultancy Oxbow Partners.
Davies, whose previous roles include managing director of Aegis London, will hold a non-executive position at the consultants with a remit that incorporates the support of project execution.
News of Davies' appointment comes less than a month after this publication reported that he had been hired as executive chairman at legacy company Darag, where his role is part-time.
It also comes six months after The Insurance Insider...
