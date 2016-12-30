Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

30 December 2016

Date set for vote on United-American Coastal deal

Laura Board 30 December 2016

Shareholders of homeowners' carrier United Insurance Holdings will meet in just over a month's time to vote on its complex takeover of residential commercial specialist American Coastal.

In a definitive proxy statement issued yesterday, United set a 3 February date for the shareholders' meeting.

As agreed in August, United will issue shares to RDX, the owner of American Coastal. The two-step process entails a newly formed United subsidiary merging into American Coastal, after which American Coastal will be merged with...

