Data shortfall hindering cyber growth: Deloitte

Laura Board 23 February 2017

Lack of data and insurer nervousness about a sudden aggregation of claims is hampering the development of the cyber insurance market, Deloitte said.

In a report on the sector, Deloitte estimated that the line of business still only generates between $1.5bn and $3.0bn in annual US premiums out of $505.8bn written by US domestic carriers in 2015.

Deloitte warned several obstacles would need to be overcome if cyber is to fulfill the most bullish growth expectations, which include an Allianz...

