21 February 2017

Data capture crucial to Tom success: LMA

Bernard Goyder 21 February 2017

The Lloyd's Market Association (LMA) has said linking data capture with the placement platform (PPL) project should be the "highest priority" for the London market reform process.

Speaking to a gathering of CEOs from Lloyd's managing agencies today, LMA CEO David Gittings said that integrating one touch data capture with PPL should be at the top of the agenda for the Target Operating Model (Tom) reform process.

Gittings told The Insurance Insider after the meeting that "structured data capture is...

