Recent news:

Darag replaces CFO Minshall

Catrin Shi 21 July 2017

Darag CFO Simon Minshall has left the company to be replaced by Michael Trotman, former CFO of retailer TM Lewin, The Insurance Insider understands.

It is understood Trotman has already taken up the role at the European run-off specialist, as part of a planned transition by the Darag executive team.

Minshall has been CFO at the legacy firm since mid-2015, when he left his position as deputy CFO of Endurance.

He was one of the three executives, alongside chief liability...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership